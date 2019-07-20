WATCH | When Ellis Park warmed up for Clegg, Small and Australia's 11-year absence

While the stadium announcer was hopeful, it was unfortunate the crowd didn't buy into the Gwijo Squad and the change its helping to bring into SA rugby stadiums in terms of racial and singing demographics, the group in grey weren't disappointed.

It was again up to the DJ, the same one who played Mgarimbe's hit track “Sister Bettina” in the Springbok Test against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld last year, to show his diverse taste in music and liven up the crowd.

And he pulled the same party trick to better effect as Ellis Park's enclosed nature makes for better acoustics.

However, it was going to be difficult for him to get the crowd going with DJ Tira's “I won't let you down” and even Kurt Darren's “Kaptein” failed to energise the crowd.

Back to the Gwijo Squad, who were seated on the east side of the ground and what they bring to rugby.

Effectively, they take the singing culture prevalent in Eastern Cape club, provincial and schools games to the international arena.

They were audible in previous Ellis Park outings, but at the Wanderers for international cricket matches, they've made their presence felt.

Their presence and their would have made Mr Clegg proud and with the chattering din, they could be heard.

However, the crowd was warm to the various Johnny Clegg and Juluka songs that played throughout the build-up and before kick-off.

With the late James Small's kids running onto the field with the legendary “Impi” song booming around the ground, it was then when the crowd made their considerable presence felt.