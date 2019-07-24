Frans Steyn's appearance on the bench for Springboks against the All Blacks will not only be his first game against the All Blacks in nearly seven years‚ but his most important one in the context of the World Cup plans.

The last time Steyn played against the All Blacks‚ it was in the 21-11 defeat in Dunedin on September 15‚ 2012.

It was the last time he started a Test for the Boks and only played a further five Tests.

In the 2019 context under current Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus‚ he's the experienced joker in the backline pack‚ but his ability to mix it up at 10 or 12 will be tested.

He's the utility back and should there be an injury issue with Handre Pollard‚ who'll be starting‚ Steyn could be pressed into service at 10.