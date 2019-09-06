Rugby

WATCH | 'No matter the skin colour': Chester Williams's powerful pre-World Cup interview

06 September 2019 - 21:53 By MultimediaLIVE

Springbok winger Chester Williams died on Friday evening, aged 49.

Williams, who was the coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team at the time of his death, was the only black player in the victorious 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning side.

In a powerful interview before the tournament, Williams spoke about how he hoped his selection to the national team would inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

We've lost a hero and a role model, says Ramaphosa after iconic Springbok Chester Williams's death

Chester Williams was a hero and a role model, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday night as he paid tribute to the star Springbok winger.
Sport
4 hours ago

Chester Williams's 1995 heroics 'forever etched in the public mind'

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has mourned the death of Springbok legend Chester Williams
Sport
2 hours ago

'Rugby and beer – I'll keep you posted': Chester Williams's last messages to SA

Former Springbok wing Chester Williams, who died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, was headed to Japan in just a few weeks' time
Sport
3 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Chester Williams: 'He played for us all'

A source close to his family confirmed to TimesLIVE that Williams allegedly died of a heart attack.
Sport
4 hours ago

