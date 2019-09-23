Rugby

Mbonambi bids sad farewell to Nyakane: "He's going to be missed‚ not by me but the whole team."

23 September 2019 - 07:52 By Liam Del Carme
While Nyakane heads home‚ the equally versatile Thomas du Toit will be travelling this way to replace him.
While Nyakane heads home‚ the equally versatile Thomas du Toit will be travelling this way to replace him.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Their Rugby World Cup (RWC) bromance is over. Bongi Mbonambi on Monday reflected on the loss of Trevor Nyakane as trusty room and teammate after the latter was forced to return home because of the calf injury he sustained in the 23-13 loss to the All Blacks on Saturday.

While Nyakane heads home‚ the equally versatile Thomas du Toit will be travelling this way to replace him.

Mbonambi was particularly sad he could see off his chum.

“I was actually saying goodbye to him.

"I couldn’t really say goodbye because I had to be here (facing the media) and he had to go pack. I was going to help him pack‚” said Mbonambi.

He was philosophical about his mate’s departure.

“It happens. It is part of the sport. Trevor really worked hard to where he is. He has worked hard to get the respect everyone gives him. He is going to be missed‚ not by me but the whole team.

“He brings a different vibe wherever he walks in. He just gives his bright smile and lights up the whole room.”

“I’m gonna miss him as a teammate and a roommate. We have a World Cup to focus on‚” stressed Mbonambi.

Rugby World Cup snippets: All the drama‚ skill and tension

The first weekend of Rugby World Cup has already delivered drama‚ skill and tension. Here are a few of the storylines from the past 48 hours.
Sport
21 hours ago

Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot lamented the loss of the team’s most versatile prop.

“It’s really sad for Trevor. He’s had a tremendous season‚ he has worked incredibly hard. He’s quite comfortably made his transition from loosehead into a really serious international tighthead.

“He’s a great guy in the group. He’s probably Bongi’s best mate. He is a guy who is going to be missed. We wish him well. We have told him to go home and work at it (the calf).

"Who knows what this competition holds‚” said Proudfoot perhaps leaving the door open for a potential return later in the tournament.

In Thomas du Toit the Boks have opted for more or less a like for like replacement.

There is a school of thought that maybe the Boks interest might be better served had they gone for a specialist tighthead prop like say Wilco Louw but they opted for versatility.

“Thomas is someone who has been with us for some time in the build-up‚” said Proudfoot.

“He has the ability to play both sides and that was important in our decision. Trevor fulfilled that role for us‚ so it was an important decision to make. Who could do both sides?

“Thomas’s evolution is quite well developed and we have a lot of trust and faith that he will bring his own skill set to the team. He is a very destructive ball carrier. He is very good over the ball defensively.

"He got a lot of energy. He is very powerful on the loosehead side and strong on the tightead side. He is great cover coming in for Trevor."

Proudfoot said Du Toit would probably have played against the All Blacks in Wellington earlier this year had he not had ‘a bit of tick bite fever’.

“We are comfortable with the knowledge he has‚" he said.

"It’s great to welcome him back. He’s a big man with a big engine. He will be a good asset to us as well.”

READ MORE:

'It was really tough‚' says Malcolm Marx after Boks' defeat to the All Blacks

Bok front men Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff struggled to put their finger on it.
Sport
21 hours ago

Boks aim to hit apparent holes in the All Blacks‚ and hit them hard

The All Blacks claim they know what’s coming.
Sport
2 days ago

No need for Erasmus to rock the boat ahead of All Blacks showdown

‘Steady as she goes’ was pretty much the way Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus approached his team selection for their crunch Rugby World Cup (RWC) ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Springboks mess up both on and off the pitch Sport
  2. Can Kaizer Chiefs boss 'Mazinyo' survive feud with Khama Billiat? Sport
  3. All Blacks hand Springboks their first defeat of the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  4. POLL | Should DStv make Rugby World Cup channels freely available? Rugby
  5. 'Ask the money man': Tensions simmer as Benni takes on club chairman Soccer

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X