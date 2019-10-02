They said Springbok tours are no longer rock ’n roll but clearly‚ there are still exceptions.

It’s been decades since I’ve been woken by that helpless feeling. The one where when you open your eyes the room seems to be rotating around you. It’s when you disown alcohol and close your eyes hoping for this amusement park swing to come to a halt.

The feeling I had in the early hours of the morning had a slight twist. At first it felt as if someone was shaking my bed. Quickly I realised it’s actually the building and then the wider realisation set in that this was an earthquake.

The shaking wasn’t violent. It was a side-to-side sway‚ but still deeply disconcerting. It’s dark‚ I can’t tell what is moving in the room and what’s not.

I look at the clock‚ just in case. It’s 02.15.

I didn’t want to think about it too much because there is only so much you can do. The hotel I’m in didn’t issue an evacuation order so presumably the shaking is more in the ballpark of tremor than earthquake.

Still it continued but I return my head to the pillow figuring this quake will gently rock me to sleep. Sometimes it’s just pointless stressing.