WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town

A man shopping for cooldrink has been hailed a hero after coming to the aid of a shop owner being held up by a panga-wielding assailant in Cape Town.

Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident showed Werner Pierre Raal calmly pick up a metal rack and deliver a series of blows to the robber, who was eventually overpowered and fled from the store.

Raal, speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, said he went to the shop to buy Coca-Cola.

“It’s the shop where I normally buy my Coke [Coca-Cola]. The people always treat you with the utmost respect when you walk into that shop,” he said.

In a video shared on social media, the shop owner sits on a chair behind the counter. A man with a beanie takes out what appears to be a panga from his bag and takes a swing at the shop owner.

“Give me money,” the panga-wielding man says as the owner ducks for cover, pleading for his life, behind the counter.