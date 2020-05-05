The All Blacks captaincy will remain in the loose-forward department with Sam Cane being announced as New Zealand’s men’s national team captain.

Cane‚ who often wears the number seven jersey‚ replaces number eight Kieran Read.

The 28-year-old‚ who has 68 Test caps since his June 2012 debut as a 20-year-old against Ireland in Christchurch‚ has long been groomed as a replacement for Richie McCaw.

McCaw captained the All Blacks in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups that they won at home and in England.

Cane was part of the 2015 Rugby World Cup winning squad‚ where he came off the bench in five out of eight matches.