Beuran Hendricks has reflected on his performances during the Proteas' home summer in which he made his Test debut against England and said while there is room for improvement‚ a national contract has settled his nerves.

The 29-year-old Belliville-born left-arm seamer who can swing the ball at a good pace was named as one of the country’s elite national team cricketers in March when Cricket South Africa announced its list of 16 contracted players for the next season.

Hendricks said receiving a national contract was a proud moment and has made him feel as part of the Proteas family.

“It does show that your hard work in the franchise system and at international (level) does pay off‚” said the Lions strike bowler.

“I feel that it does settle a lot of nerves and it makes me feel as part of the Proteas family.”

A lucrative national contract was just reward for the Lions star having consistently impressed on the franchise circuit leading to his stellar Test debut in January.

“I feel at franchise level I had a pretty decent season and that warranted my selection into the international season‚ and once I got to international level I felt that I started off pretty decently with my performances.

“But as the season went on I felt that (my) performances dipped and that is not really the standard I set for myself.

“So assessing that (my performances this summer) I know now the intensity I need to be at and the level I need to be at to make sure that my performances are very consistent‚” said the former Western Province and the Cape Cobras star.

Hendricks feels that working with former Proteas players‚ bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and batting consultant Jacques Kallis will help take his game to another level.

“Having Charl back is pretty special. I have been working with him since I was 18 and he understands my bowling the best out of all the coaches that I have worked with.

“He (Kallis) really challenged me mentally to make sure that my contributions are not the way I dream it would be but the way the game dictates it will be‚” said the married father of one.

Hendricks also reflected on the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and said he is disheartened by the trail of financial and social destruction the virus is leaving in poor communities in and around the Western Cape province and across the country.

He said he has teamed up with friends to raise funds to assist needy families in and around his Bellville community in Cape Town.

“I took it upon myself‚...and teamed up with a couple of friends...‚to go into the community and distribute food parcels. Hopefully this can create better community awareness in helping and being positive around this pandemic.”