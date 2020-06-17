Rugby

Damages amounting to R183m filed against SA Rugby Union and Western Province Rugby Football Union

17 June 2020 - 17:08 By Liam Del Carme
Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais was in meetings at the time of publishing.
Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais was in meetings at the time of publishing.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Advertising agency Aerios has filed for damages amounting to R183m against the SA Rugby Union and the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

The agency‚ which managed the advertising rights of the WPRFU from 2012 to 2016‚ says it had concluded a three-year inquiry “into unlawful conduct”.

The news comes at a most inopportune time for the embattled WPRFU who have to make considerable payments to Remgro (around R58m) and Investec (R50m) by month’s end.

Having unsuccessfully taken aim at Western Province with a claim of R250m in the Western Cape High Court in 2018‚ Aerios this time has SA Rugby in their cross hairs.

Aerios said in a statement it believes “the South African Rugby Union acted unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain. It did so‚ Aerios maintains‚ by applying undue pressure on Western Province Rugby (Pty) Ltd (WPR) to release itself from advertising agreements dating from 2012.”

Rugby World Cup was always going to end in tears, says former Wallabies selector

Former Australia selector Michael O'Connor has said the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan was doomed to failure due to confusion over ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Aerios chief executive director‚ Costas Constantinou‚ says the papers describe the undue pressure and abuse of power SA Rugby Union exerted over Western Province Rugby (Pty) Ltd when it threatened to withhold a commercially important Test match allocation to Newlands.

“This WPR did expressly to extract itself from advertising agreements with Aerios‚” says Constantinou.

Aerios says in a statement it instituted the court action on the basis of the information it gathered during the three-year inquiry‚ which was concluded at the end of 2019.

“These damages were suffered as a result of the loss of extensive agreements that gave Aerios the exclusive rights to sell Western Province advertising at Newlands and/or the Cape Town stadium‚ if Western Province relocated or played fixtures there.”

It claims “WPR considered every available option – including obtaining multiple legal opinions – for ridding itself of Aerios and appeasing SARU.

Pieter Burger appointed as new Ellis Park Stadium managing director

Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd has appointed Mpumalanga Rugby Union chief executive Pieter Burger as its managing director effective from August 1‚ ...
Sport
3 hours ago

"After enduring months of distress at the hands of SARU‚ WPR eventually took a decision to “release” itself from the Aerios agreements by going into liquidation‚ on the ground that it was unable to pay its debts.

"Having taken this decision‚ it immediately informed Aerios that its advertising contracts with Aerios would not be honoured. This was in 2016.”

By entering into these contracts with WPR‚ Aerios argues it acquired the advertising rights for professional rugby played at the Newlands and/or Cape Town stadiums.

They say this includes the rights to all international fixtures during the period January 2012 to December 2023‚ secured in separate contracts signed in 2011 and 2014.

“We believe‚” says Constantinou‚ “that SARU endorsed the liquidation of WPR.

"In doing so‚ it abused its effective monopoly over professional rugby and its position of authority over its members.

"In addition‚ it intentionally interfered with and forced WPR to end its contractual relationship between WPR and Aerios.”

The Blue Bulls Company announce Wessel du Plessis as the new head of junior rugby

The Blue Bulls Company (BCCo) have announced Wessel du Plessis as the new head of junior rugby as Jake White's revitalisation plans continue at ...
Sport
2 days ago

In addition‚ Constantinou says Aerios was granted the exclusive rights to create‚ develop‚ install and operate Wi-Fi and DAS networks and digital mobile content at Newlands rugby stadium.

He added Aerios was also awarded the exclusive rights‚ for a period of 20 years‚ to develop and operate the official WPR applications from which the digital content could be viewed by supporters.

“However‚ SARU purposely ignored the rights WPR had granted to Aerios.

"SARU instead concluded broadcasting and mobile digital agreements with SuperSport.

"In addition‚ it concluded agreements with SARU sponsors‚ who were awarded certain advertising rights at rugby matches hosted by SARU’s various provincial unions‚” said Constantinou.

At time of writing both SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and WP president Zelt Marais were in meetings and were unable to comment.

MORE:

Mongalo unfazed by prospect of working with former and current Springbok players at the Bulls

Joey Mongalo is not daunted by the prospect of working with former and current Springbok players with big reputations as he eases into his role as ...
Sport
1 day ago

French clubs want 'evolution not revolution' for global calendar meeting

Stakeholders across rugby meet on Monday as the first steps towards revising the sport's calendar are made, while a senior figure in the French game ...
Sport
3 days ago

'Nobody's wearing masks' - rugby, fans return in New Zealand

More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday as New Zealand welcomed the return ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo Soccer
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. Angry Wits employees shocked after 99-year-old club's sale: 'we were the last ... Soccer
  4. TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its ... Soccer
  5. Veteran SA football administrator Mike Mokoena dies Soccer

Latest Videos

Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' Covid-19 drug: what you need to know
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X