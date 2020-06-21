WIN | Share your Newlands memory & win up to R5,000 or a call from a rugby champion
BrightRock and the DHL Stormers are celebrating SA's oldest stadium – and you're invited too
The DHL Stormers will bring their fire to DHL Newlands in a special live-streamed broadcast on Saturday July 4 with Bryan Habana, Elma Smit and Siv Ngesi.
And, thanks to BrightRock, you could be there too, even if not in person – and stand a chance to win cash and a call from a DHL Stormers champion!
DHL Newlands is SA’s oldest stadium, having hosted its first game in 1890. The opening match of the 1995 Rugby World Cup tournament was played there, and it is the home stadium of DHL Stormers captain Siya Kolisi, who lifted the World Cup in Japan.
On July 4, some of the DHL Stormers’ finest players will set DHL Newlands alight in tribute, lighting braai fires on the field to remember the magical moments that have lit up the stadium over more than a century.
Join us from your home as we pay tribute to the fans, the DHL Western Province and DHL Stormers teams, and all the magic moments that have made Newlands a special place. And, if you’re one of our winners, you might just see yourself on the big screen, lighting a fire for DHL Newlands.
Play the bounce. Play the moment. Love change.
HOW TO ENTER
Before 5pm on Wednesday July 1
Send us your most memorable DHL Newlands moments: you can write something, take a picture, scan or select an older photograph, or make a video, and then submit your entry by WhatsApp to 060 794 7516.
We'll choose 10 great entries, each of which will be awarded R850 – plus these entries will make it onto the big screen at DHL Newlands that Saturday.
Even better, the overall best entry will win R5,000 and that person will be called live on the day by one of the DHL Stormers players!
On Saturday July 4
Light up your braai at home and send in your festive family braai pics or videos by WhatsApp to 060 794 7516, and you could also make it onto the big screen as we celebrate at DHL Newlands.
Terms and conditions
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the competition titled Light a Fire for Newlands (“the Competition”), organised by BrightRock Life Limited (“the Organiser”), which runs from Sunday June 21 until 5pm on Wednesday July 1 2020.
- By entering the Competition, you confirm that you have read and agree to be legally bound to these Terms and Conditions.
- The Organiser reserves the right to extend or shorten the duration of the Competition, subject to these Terms and Conditions. Any such extension will be announced on this page.
- All persons resident in South Africa, including South African citizens and foreign nationals, who are older than 18 years and in possession of a valid South African identity document or valid foreign passport (“the Entrants”) are eligible to enter this Competition. Proof of address may be required by the Organiser.
- Entrants may submit video material (“the Entries”) to the Organiser by using the WhatsApp number 060 794 7516. Only material submitted via this channel will be accepted as Entries by the Organiser.
- All Entries must have been filmed, recorded or otherwise created by the Entrants. No other copyrighted material will be accepted by the Organiser.
- Entries must not defame or invade the privacy or publicity rights of any person, living or deceased, or contain defamatory materials.
- Entries must not contain inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, discriminatory, unlawful or illegal materials, as determined at the Organiser's sole discretion.
- Entries must not contain material (images, music, footage, logos) that violates or infringes the rights of others, including copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights.
- If your Entry includes images or likenesses of people, you must have agreement from those people to enter this Competition.
- Entrants must retain the original recordings of their Entries for the duration of the Competition and may be required by the Organiser to provide proof of their ownership of these Entries.
- All Entries will be evaluated for inclusion in a live broadcast from Newlands Stadium to be hosted by the Organiser on Saturday July 4 2020 on online publishing media platforms, such as TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE and their associated social media platforms, as deemed appropriate by the Organiser.
- Ten Entries chosen at the Organiser's discretion as the best of the submissions will each receive a prize valued at R850.00. This prize may be paid in cash or in goods, vouchers, or services to the same value.
- Once the Competition has closed, one Entry chosen at the Organiser's discretion as the best of the Competition will be announced within one weekday from the end of the Competition and will receive a prize valued at R5,000.00. This prize may be paid in cash or in goods, vouchers, or other material to the same value.
- Entrants who are selected for a prize (“the Winners”) will be required to produce their original South African identity document or foreign passport as proof.
- Winners will be contacted by email and/or telephonically. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person or third party, or sold or converted in any way.
- The Organiser's choice of Winners will remain final. The Organisers will enter into no further correspondence in this regard.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of a Winner by Thursday July 2, the Organiser will select another Entry for that weekday's prize.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of the overall Winner of the Competition by 5pm on Thursday July 2, the Organiser will select another Entry for the overall prize.
- By entering the Competition, Entrants agree that their Entries can be published in full or in edited form by the Organiser in the context of this Competition in any of the newspaper (such as the Sunday Times and Sowetan); on any digital news platforms (including the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE); on any of the associated social media platforms; or used in a documentary film that may be produced by the Organiser after the Competition, without any compensation (monetary or otherwise) paid to the Entrants unless such compensation is offered at the Organiser's discretion.
- The Organiser may also publish a Winner’s name on any print or digital news platforms, including but not limited to the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, and on any of its associated social media platforms, unless the Winner expressly indicated in his or her Entry that the Organiser does not have permission to do so.
- The following persons may not take part in this Competition, even if they qualify to enter: all employees of Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd and BrightRock, as well as all employees of advertising agents or consultants relating to this Competition; any supplier of goods and services in connection with this Competition; the spouses, life partners, siblings, children or parents of any of the persons named above; and legal entities.
- The Organiser reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- Entrants will not hold the Organiser liable for any technical errors originating from the Organiser or the Organiser's digital submission channels for this Competition.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa. Wherever time has been referred to in these Terms and Conditions, it refers to GMT +2.