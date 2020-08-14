Blues-Crusaders Aotearoa game off as NZ extends Auckland virus curbs

The final game of New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa between Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders at Eden Park has been cancelled after the government extended COVID-19 restrictions in the country's biggest city, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said.

New Zealand announced on Tuesday that it was shutting down Auckland after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered, following which the Blues had said Sunday's game could take place only if restrictions were eased.

But New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday extended level 3 restrictions imposed on Auckland by another 12 days, until Aug. 26.

"The Blues-Crusaders match scheduled for Sunday in Auckland now cannot take place. From a competition point of view, the match is now considered a draw and both teams will be awarded two points," NZR said in a statement.