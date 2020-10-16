Boks pull out of Rugby Championship

Rugby fans were put out of their misery when SA Rugby finally announced they will be withdrawing the Springboks from this year’s Rugby Championship.

Their chances of playing were effectively on life support, and SA Rugby reluctantly pulled the plug due to ongoing complications related to the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about seriously jeopardising player welfare.

Government red tape also helped suffocate the Boks’ prospects of going Down Under.

SA Rugby had sought clarification about the team’s travel to Australia from the government after ambiguous legislation was promulgated last week. The amended legislation gives permission for SA sportsmen and women who hold contracts abroad‚ not teams who are based locally.

“The South African-based portion of what was a 46-player squad was scheduled to fly from Johannesburg on Sunday. However‚ government regulations as currently drafted meant it was unclear whether the team would legally be able to depart‚” SA Rugby said.