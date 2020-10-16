'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’
Football fans have reacted strongly to this year's Premier Soccer League (PSL) award nominees, after no Orlando Pirates players made the cut in any of the award categories.
The nominees were revealed on Thursday with a number of the league’s top performers up for awards.
PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns had 12 out of the total 33 nominees.
Fans swiftly took to social media to voice their opinions on the nominations.
Many fans, especially those of the Buccaneers, felt the team played well this season and the players, especially striker Gabadinho Mhango, deserve to be on the list of names for the Player of the Season accolade.
Mhango finished the season as the league’s joint top scorer with 16 goals. He shared the accolade with Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.
Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say about the alleged snub:
Wait no Mhango in the PSL awards nominations? After his 16 goals? Lol— BLMAlways (@ArsenalBLM) October 16, 2020
I really struggle to understand how Sandilands is not in this top 3 for last season to be honest... He probably had the best season of his career and literally won extra points for Pirates... 🤷♂️#OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates https://t.co/f9MWhNW1cn— Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) October 15, 2020
This #PSLAwards20 is a scam— 17 October🎂 #MyBirthday (@Sheldon_RS17) October 15, 2020
Pirates players has been overlooked #AbsaPrem
This #PSLAwards20 to Pirates are like What the SAMAs are doing to Cassper Nyovest so relax Ma Bhakaniya and don't stress about such things.— Nathi🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Nkosinathi_99) October 15, 2020
There's no Orlando Pirates player nominated for the #PSLAwards20 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5vaOaYLgOr— Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) October 15, 2020
Please remove Manyama from that category and put Mhango. This cow from Naturena did nothing to help Chiefs win the league. At least Mhango's goals put Pirates in position 3. Ke fetsa ke re byalo.#PSLAwards20 #Sundowns #kby https://t.co/vJnetwrvMO— Felix Mothemane🇿🇦 (@felix_mothemane) October 15, 2020
Not even one Orlando Pirates player is nominated. This team is below average.#PSLAwards20 pic.twitter.com/taY17o6AAU— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) October 15, 2020
Not even a single player from Orlando Pirates is nominated, Kanti what were they doing this season, making noise nje kuphela.. 🤔 #PSLAwards20 #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/WE1A5CkHAP— T H I E R R Y (@deepthierry) October 15, 2020