'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’

16 October 2020 - 09:02
Social media is up in arms after no Orlando Pirates players made the list of nominees.
Football fans have reacted strongly to this year's Premier Soccer League (PSL) award nominees, after no Orlando Pirates players made the cut in any of the award categories.

The nominees were revealed on Thursday with a number of the league’s top performers up for awards.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns had 12 out of the total 33 nominees.

Fans swiftly took to social media to voice their opinions on the nominations.

Many fans, especially those of the Buccaneers, felt the team played well this season and the players, especially striker Gabadinho Mhango, deserve to be on the list of names for the Player of the Season accolade.

Mhango finished the season as the league’s joint top scorer with 16 goals. He shared the accolade with Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say about the alleged snub:

