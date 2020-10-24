Morne Steyn: Bulls need to eliminate the mistakes

Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn has urged his teammates to eliminate elementary mistakes during their Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls, who were stunned by the Cheetahs last week in Bloemfontein, are looking to get back to winning ways and the former Springboks pivot said they have to get back to winning ways.

“As a team, we are looking for a win against the Sharks, we definitely want to get back to winning ways after we lost to the Chetaahs last weekend,” he said at Loftus as they prepared to welcome the Sharks.

“It was a close game away from home against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein but we are back at Loftus this weekend. When we played against the Sharks three weeks ago during the Super Fan event, it was a good game for us and we want to win for our supporters even though they will not be inside the stadium.”

Steyn said they are preparing well for the visit of their rivals.

“In our preparations, we just want to focus on ourselves. If we do our stuff 100 percent, it will be up to them to stop us.

We have taken a lot of things from our loss to the Cheetahs last weekend and our aim is not to give them soft moments. I think this is what happened when we played against the Cheetahs and the Griquas, we gave them easy tries and we also gave away a lot of penalties. Hopefully this weekend it will be better.

“They [the Sharks] have young and good quality players in their camp but you must be ready for every game. If you watched the game between the Griquas and Pumas in Kimberley, the Pumas gave them a hiding there and I think you must always be ready for anything.

“Whether you are going to Cape Town, Joburg, Durban, Kimberley or Nelspruit, you must always be ready for battle because it’s all South African teams and we are all tough guys and we like the rugby thing.”

Steyn also said they are devastated to lose the experienced fullback Gio Aplon who tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Cheetahs and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

“He is one of the senior guys and leaders in the team and a very exciting and good player. He was our other kicking option in the back field but luckily we have guys like David Kriel and his brother Richard.

“I think the guys coming in will also do a great job but we are definitely going to miss Gio Aplon.”