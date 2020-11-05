Sharks coach Everitt wary of threat posed by the Cheetahs after enforced three-week break

The Cheetahs have been on an enforced three-week break but Sharks coach Sean Everitt believes this will motivate the Bloemfontein side when they meet in Friday’s Super Rugby Unlocked at Kings Park.

Friday’s outing will be the first for the Cheetahs since October 16 when they beat the Bulls at home.

But Everitt doesn’t expect the gritty Cheetahs to be off their game.

“The break will motivate them. They won’t be happy with getting two points from the Lions game [the game was called off in line with Covid-19 protocols and then later declared a draw].

"They would have expected to beat the Lions after their performance against the Bulls.

"They hadn’t played for quite a long time before the start of the competition‚ but put the Pumas away in 40 minutes‚” Everitt said.

“They didn’t show any signs of rustiness. We don’t expect them to be off their game. We expect them to be at their best.”

The Sharks will be without captain Lukhanyo Am‚ who’ll be out for four weeks with a hand injury while the Cheetahs welcome back Teboho “Oupa” Mohoje from a long injury lay-off.

The Sharks will also be without S’bu Nkosi because of a niggle‚ but Yaw Penxe will start in his place at right wing. Everitt kept the same pack as reward for their excellent showing against the Pumas last week.

“We worked very hard and the players stood up and showed a large amount of improvement. I’m sticking with the same team because of the effort they showed on Saturday and the improvements‚” Everitt said.