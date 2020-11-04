The Lions and the Cheetahs have suffered a setback after their Super Rugby Unlocked third round match‚ which was called off in line with Covid-19 protocols‚ was declared a draw.

SA Rugby could not reschedule the match and both teams will be awarded two points.

Six Lions players tested positive for Covid-19 in the build-up to the match and in line with an instruction from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases‚ who were fearful of a potential outbreak‚ the game was called off.

SA Rugby was unable to reschedule the match as Super Rugby Unlocked will be immediately followed by the Currie Cup which is set to kick off on November 27.

The drawn result means the Lions now have two defeats‚ a win and a draw‚ while the Cheetahs have two wins and a draw as they go in pursuit of the table-topping Blue Bulls this weekend.