Cheetahs' Frans Steyn: 'The season was tough for us'

Double World Cup-winning Springbok hero Frans Steyn has fired a warning shot at rivals ahead of the Cheetahs’ expected participation in the eight-team Franchise Cup next month.

The inspirational centre says the men from Bloemfontein will be “good and ready” when they return from a short break after exiting the Currie Cup before the semifinal stage.

After being dumped of the PRO16 Rainbow Cup to make way for the Bulls‚ Lions‚ Stormers and Sharks‚ the Cheetahs are actively seeking new opportunities to play overseas.

The Bloemfontein side are next expected to be in action in the mooted Franchise Cup‚ which kicks off at the end of February. It is expected that an announcement on the Cheetahs’ overseas future will be made next month.

The Currie Cup season ended for the Cheetahs when they beat the Griquas 22-18 in Kimberley in a dead rubber encounter. Both sides were out of the reckoning to reach the playoffs before the opening whistle sounded.

Man-of-the-match Steyn said he was disappointed the Cheetahs had not reached the playoffs.