The series will then return to Johannesburg for the second and third Tests at the FNB Stadium.

There is one team change in the revised schedule, with the Emirates Lions replacing the SA Invitational team and the adjustment was made to reduce the risks associated with drawing a squad from around the country.

“We’re delighted to be able to finally confirm the revised schedule after months of scenario planning and shifting circumstances‚” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“It has been a challenging process with dozens of variables to consider but we believe we have arrived at a schedule that minimises the risks associated with the pandemic. We are hopeful that restrictions on attendance at sports events will be relaxed but‚ for the moment‚ we are planning for an event behind closed doors.

“If that requirement changes‚ then we’ll assess the options available and make the necessary decisions based on the restrictions in place. I would like to thank our supporters and commercial partners for their patience over these many months. This is not the Castle Lager Lions Series we imagined when we started our planning more than two-and-a-half years ago but‚ in the circumstances‚ I think it is an exciting prospect.

“After all the uncertainty it’s a relief to be able to put a stake in the ground and confirm what the series will look like – I’m sure most of us can’t now wait for kick-off.”

British and Irish Lions MD Ben Calveley said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused considerable disruption to the global sporting calendar‚ but after discussions with our partners at SA Rugby‚ we are very pleased to be able to give confirmation of the revised tour schedule. While things will undoubtedly look different to a typical Lions tour‚ together with SA Rugby we are determined to deliver an uninterrupted series for the players who will take the field‚ as well as the many millions of people watching at home.