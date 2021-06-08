Rugby

Springbok duo injured in 'fire pit accident'

08 June 2021 - 07:21 By Reuters
South Africa's Damian de Allende, file image
South Africa's Damian de Allende, file image
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

SA's Damian de Allende and RG Snyman suffered burns in a “fire pit accident” along with Munster team mates Mike Haley and CJ Stander last weekend, the Pro14 club said.

World Cup-winning duo De Allende and Snyman, who were last week named in the Springbok squad to face the British & Irish Lions next month, sustained burns to their legs, hands and face, Munster said in a statement on Monday.

They would miss their respective training and rehab sessions this week and see a specialist.

Haley and Stander sustained burns to their hands but might return to training this week, with their availability for Friday's game to be reviewed, Munster said.

“We are hugely relieved that the lads are all OK,” said Munster coach Johann van Graan. “The players have all been treated and are being well looked after.”

The Springboks are due to face the Lions in the first of the three tests starting July 24.

MORE:

Springbok selections for British Lions series will not be based on reputations‚ says coach Nienaber

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber says reputations will not count for much when the teams to play against Georgia and the British and Irish Lions are ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former Blue Bulls player turned axe-murderer fails appeal bid

Former Blue Bulls rugby player Joseph Ntshongwana, who was sentenced in 2014 to five life terms for four murders and a rape, has failed in his bid ...
News
21 hours ago

Rebels' clash with Crusaders switched to Sydney due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Melbourne Rebels' Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match against the Crusaders has been switched from Melbourne to Sydney as authorities battle to ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’ Soccer
  2. Shalulile walks away with almost half a million rand after emerging as big ... Soccer
  3. Former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa has died Soccer
  4. Why Chippa United's descent to the PSL playoffs is of their own creation Soccer
  5. 'PSL recognise real work not touch ups': Fans react to Benni McCarthy's coach ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet