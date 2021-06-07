Former Blue Bulls player turned axe-murderer fails appeal bid

Former Blue Bulls rugby player Joseph Ntshongwana, who was sentenced in 2014 to five life terms for four murders and a rape in 2014, has failed in his bid for freedom.

Dubbed the “axeman”, Ntshongwana applied for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence, but three KwaZulu-Natal judges rejected his claims that he was mentally ill and could not be held responsible for his actions.

During his lengthy trial before acting judge Irfaan Khalil in the Durban high court, he pleaded not guilty to nine charges, relying mainly on a defence of pathological criminal incapacity, submitting as part of his plea a report from a psychiatrist who diagnosed him as having a “delusional disorder”, believing he was going to be harmed, poisoned or killed.

Ntshongwana’s arrest followed a spate of murders around Durban in which victims were attacked with an axe and decapitated and believed to be at the hands of a serial killer.

Apart from the murders and rape, he was also charged with assault, kidnapping and attempted murder.

While state witnesses were cross-examined, their evidence was not disputed by Ntshongwana, who claimed he had no memory of committing the crimes. He did not testify.