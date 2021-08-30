WATCH | LOL! Siya Kolisi's face while getting the vaccine will make your Monday

In July, Kolisi was one of six Springbok players to test positive for Covid-19 as the national team was preparing for their series against the British and Irish Lions.

The Springboks are currently in Australia to compete in the Rugby Championship. The team will be in quarantine for the next 14 days before the opening round of matches on September 12.

Kolisi's wife, Rachel, also shared her vaccination experience recently.

“I did a live video to try share as much info as possible, popped in at Clicks this morning to get my vaccination. Feeling excited, proud and grateful to have it done,” she wrote.