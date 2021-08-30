WATCH | LOL! Siya Kolisi's face while getting the vaccine will make your Monday
Siya Kolisi's priceless reaction to receiving a Covid-19 vaccine jab has left social media in stitches.
The Springbok rugby captain recently shared a video on Instagram of him getting vaccinated.
He admitted his nervousness and fear of needles.
“Rugby tackles? No problem. Needles? Eish,” said Kolisi.
But he urged all South Africans to register for the vaccine, saying that Covid-19 was “real”.
“Let’s all get vaccinated so we can go back to a little bit of 'normality'! Sigroove ingathi akekho ugogo (party like there's no supervision). Please register to get vaccinated,” he said.
In July, Kolisi was one of six Springbok players to test positive for Covid-19 as the national team was preparing for their series against the British and Irish Lions.
The Springboks are currently in Australia to compete in the Rugby Championship. The team will be in quarantine for the next 14 days before the opening round of matches on September 12.
Kolisi's wife, Rachel, also shared her vaccination experience recently.
“I did a live video to try share as much info as possible, popped in at Clicks this morning to get my vaccination. Feeling excited, proud and grateful to have it done,” she wrote.