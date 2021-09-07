Rugby

Wallabies need to run Springboks ragged to beat them — Holmes

07 September 2021 - 10:59 By REUTERS
The Wallabies will be desperate to pick up the pieces against the Springboks
Image: James Worsfold/Getty Images

Australia must keep faith in their running game if they are to upset world champions SA and grab their first win of the Rugby Championship, seasoned prop Greg Holmes said.

The Wallabies meet the Springboks on the Gold Coast on Sunday after being thrashed in their first two Rugby Championship matches by New Zealand at Eden Park and Perth.

The Wallabies were dismantled by the All Blacks in the 38-21 loss on Sunday but Holmes said the hosts must persist with their attacking style to bring down the South Africans, who won both their opening matches against Argentina.

“If we can impose our game on them, it’s only going to benefit us,” Holmes told reporters on a video call on Tuesday.

“Again, you have to nullify that set piece. They’re a big team. I think we’ve got the players here to do that.

“If we can impose our fast-paced game, get some field position against them, start running them off their feet and make them uncomfortable, that’s how you have to beat them.

“That’s what we’re trying to do.” At 38, Holmes was a surprise call-up to Dave Rennie’s squad, having played the last of his 27 tests in 2016 against England.

The Western Force tight head had only expected to be welcoming his first child into the world in Perth during the Super Rugby off-season but hastily made plans to arrange for his partner to have the baby in Queensland state, which is holding the rest of the Rugby Championship.

“I was pretty bloody busy last week,” said Queenslander Holmes, who expects to be a father at the start of October.

“We had everything set up there in Perth so I had to have some pretty serious talks with her.

“I was pretty keen to have a Queensland baby so we ran around, got everything sorted, got the hospital sorted out over here on the Gold Coast and (we’ll) fly her over here on Thursday.”

