WATCH | Lions reveal their new kit sponsor ahead of Zebre showdown

24 September 2021 - 15:42 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Italian athleisure brand Macron have partnered with the Emirates Lions in a deal which will see the Johannesburg team appear in the traditional red and white strip featuring the Macron logo ahead of their opening fixture against Zebre on 24 September in Parma.
Image: Emirates Lions

The Emirates Lions unveiled their new kit sponsor ahead of their much-anticipated inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) match as they touched down in Bologna.

The new jersey, features their traditional red and white strip featuring the Macron logo for their opening fixture against Zebre on Saturday in Parma.

The Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli has applauded the new partnership with the Italian athleisure brand.

“We are incredibly excited to be aligned with a cutting edge, high performance sportswear brand like Macron,” he said.

“The Emirates Lions and Macron share the same values of high standards and hard work.”

CEO of Macron Gianluca Pavanello explained that the design remained true to the proud traditions of the Lions while forging a new path ahead.

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce this agreement with the Emirates Lions,” he said.

“The entry into the SA market represents a great opportunity for our brand and further expands our leadership in the world.

“The Emirates Lions are a franchise with a long tradition. We are delighted to welcome them into our family and to be able to offer them all our expertise and passion for developing a collection dedicated to them with jerseys that can ‘tell’ their story, exciting both players and fans.”

Emirates Lions

15 EW Viljoen,14 Jamba Ulengo,13 Wandisile Simelane,12 Burger Odendaal (c),11 Rabz Maxwane ,10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Ruan Dreyer

Replacements

16 PJ Botha, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Sibusiso Sangweni, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Eddie Fouche, 23 Divan Rossouw.

Kickoff is at 18:35 (SA and ITA time) at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU, 10th league game)

AR1: Riccardo Angelucci (FIR), AR2: Federico Boraso (FIR),

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

