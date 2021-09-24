WATCH | Lions reveal their new kit sponsor ahead of Zebre showdown

The Emirates Lions unveiled their new kit sponsor ahead of their much-anticipated inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) match as they touched down in Bologna.

The new jersey, features their traditional red and white strip featuring the Macron logo for their opening fixture against Zebre on Saturday in Parma.

The Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli has applauded the new partnership with the Italian athleisure brand.

“We are incredibly excited to be aligned with a cutting edge, high performance sportswear brand like Macron,” he said.

“The Emirates Lions and Macron share the same values of high standards and hard work.”