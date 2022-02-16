Rugby

Super Rugby AU club Western Force release unvaccinated Sitaleki Timani

16 February 2022 - 12:27 By Reuters
A file photo of Sitaleki Timani in action a match against England and Australia at Twickenham.
A file photo of Sitaleki Timani in action a match against England and Australia at Twickenham.
Image: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Western Force have released lock Sitaleki Timani, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, by mutual agreement due to the state government's vaccine regulations, the Super Rugby AU club said on Wednesday.

The Perth-based Force said Timani remains unvaccinated due to his medical concerns and has been unable to qualify for a medical exemption to play in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season which begins on Friday.

"As a result of relevant state government Covid-19 and travel regulations and in line with Western Force and Rugby Australia policies regarding vaccination, Sita is unable to participate in the Super Rugby Pacific season," The Western Force said in a statement.

Timani, who made his test debut for Australia in 2011, said it had been a difficult decision.

"With the help of the Force, I am still consulting specialists, but unfortunately with the season about to start, I understand the position it puts both the Western Force and Rugby Australia in," the 35-year-old said.

"This is not how I wanted to end my time in Australian rugby, but I am thankful for the opportunity I had to pull on the Force jersey again and wish them all the best for the upcoming season." 

MORE:

Stormers’ evolution taking shape

That the Stormers weren't required to hit their straps in their 32-10 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday says ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lowly Lions forced to embrace change

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admits this may be the time to embrace change after his team suffered their fourth straight United Rugby Championship ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘We have our backs against the wall,’ admits Bulls coach Jake White

Bulls coach Jake White has admitted that his side's 29-22 defeat to the Sharks in an exciting United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League Sport
  2. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  3. Unlucky or time to ‘drop Baxter’? — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ shock Nedbank ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns taking extended squad to their Champions League base in Egypt Soccer
  5. Benni McCarthy laments the delaying tactics of AmaZulu's conqueror Raja ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022