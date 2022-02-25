Injury returnees bolster Stormers

Influential No.8 Evan Roos is back in the Stormers' starting team for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Connacht in Galway on Saturday.

His inclusion is one of three changes and a positional switch to the starting line-up that beat the Lions at Ellis Park.

The more combative Roos is in the run-on side, while Hacjivah Dayimani who delighted in the space and time the Lions offered him almost two weeks ago, drops to the bench.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and in-form centre Dan du Plessis are also back in the starting team, while Damian Willemse shifts to fullback at the expense of Warrick Gelant.

Gelant who has shown some sublime touches since his return from injury, has been ruled out with a minor hamstring injury.

The Stormers' bench has also been bolstered with returnees from injury. Props Ali Vermaak and Neethling Fouche make a return, while loose forward Junior Pokomela also features among the replacements.

“While it is disappointing that Warrick has not recovered in time to play, we are excited to welcome back the likes of Evan Roos, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche and Junior Pokomela from injury,” noted Stormers head coach John Dobson.

The Stormers who are undefeated with three wins and a draw in their last four matches would have travelled to Galway with a spring in their step. Connacht's form has been patchy but they did record an away win over the Scarlets last weekend.

The Stormers however have developed a bloody-mindedness in recent weeks which should stand them in good stead for the remainder of their campaign.

“We have built up some pleasing momentum over the last few weeks in SA, but we know that we face an altogether different challenge this weekend,” acknowledged Dobson.

“We know that is will take a big effort for 80 minutes from every single player to get the result,” he said.

Stormers to play Connacht — Damian Willemse; Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Ernst van Rhyn, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie, Adre Smith, Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, David Meihuizen, Hacjivah Dayimani, Junior Pokomela; Paul de Wet, Angelo Davids.