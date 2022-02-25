Politics

Top cop Gen Khehla Sitole removed 'in the best interests of the country'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to terminate the contract of Gen Khehla Sitole early was done 'by mutual agreement', says presidency

25 February 2022 - 16:35 By TimesLIVE
SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole's contracted has been terminated early, the presidency said on Friday. File picture.
Image: Phill Magakoe

SA's top cop Gen Khehla Sitole has been removed from his position — “by mutual agreement”.

In a statement on Friday, the presidency confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa had “terminated the employment contract of the national commissioner of the SA Police Service (SAPS), Gen Khehla Sitole, with effect from March 31 2022".

The decision was made “by mutual agreement”, the statement reads.

It said Ramaphosa and Sitole agreed the early termination “is in the best interests of the country”.

The presidency said the departure time frame would allow for a proper handover of tasks to senior SAPS officials.

“I am grateful to Gen Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as national commissioner. I wish to convey my appreciation to Gen Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

An announcement on the filling of the post “will be made in due course”, the presidency said.

TimesLIVE

