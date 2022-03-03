Rugby

Bok star Am off to Japan as Kolisi takes over the Sharks' captaincy

03 March 2022 - 10:20 By sithembsio dindi
Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am (left) has signed a new three-year contract with the KwaZulu-Natal based franchise.
Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am (left) has signed a new three-year contract with the KwaZulu-Natal based franchise.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

World Cup winner and Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Sharks but the franchise will lose him for a couple of months as he heads to Japan.

The Durban-based franchise confirmed the news of the new contract on Thursday and that Am will be joining Kobe Steelers from next week.

The 28-year-old Am, who joined the Sharks in 2016 from the Southern Kings, is set to remain in Durban until 2025.

Am is not just one of the top stars at Kings Park but he is also the skipper of the Sharks’ star-studded United Rugby Championship (URC) team.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said they are thrilled to have been able to reach the deal with Am as this bodes well for their ambition of becoming the most successful rugby club team in the world.

“Building a world class squad that fights for success and performs with distinction is all about identifying talent, recruiting where necessary and above all, retaining your top players,” said Coetzee.  

“We are thrilled that Lukhanyo has thrown his full support behind what we at the Sharks are trying to achieve and he has committed his substantial abilities and player excellence to the Sharks for the next three years.

“His contribution to the Cell C Sharks has been phenomenal and we look forward with eager anticipation to the next few years with him as an integral member of the team,” he said.  

“At the Sharks, we want to provide our players with opportunities, be it bringing in new players or those already in the system.”

The union also confirmed that Bok skipper Siya Kolisi will take over the captaincy in the absence of Am.

“The two-month stint does ensure that Am will be back in time for the URC play-offs, should the Sharks progress to the qualifiers,” said the union.  

“This short-term release was afforded to Am based on his current commitment to the team, both in the past and for the future. Kolisi will be assisted by Thomas du Toit.

MORE:

SA Rugby plans to prioritise and elevate the women’s game

SA Rugby are planning to prioritise and elevate women’s rugby to a higher level in the country.
Sport
23 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE | Rugby officials should apply the laws, not try to interpret them

Referees and officials are ruining the game with inconsistent application of the rules
Sport
1 day ago

Bok legend JP Pietersen opens up on his coaching journey at the Sharks

Having enjoyed a successful career as a player, Springbok and Sharks legend JP Pietersen hopes for another great spell as a coach.
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize: ‘Team has far exceeded my expectations’ Soccer
  2. Galaxy keeper Buthelezi stabbed during hijacking in Soweto, recovering in ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer
  4. Unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns still star-bound as they sink Galaxy Soccer
  5. Why Mngqithi says Mosimane still won after Sundowns stunned Ahly in Cairo Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...
Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal