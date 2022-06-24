Bok coach Nienaber warns charges about dangerous and desperate Wales

In what seems like a ploy to eliminate complacency, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has continued to warn about the danger posed by Wales during their three-match series that starts at Loftus next weekend.

The Boks start their season with three Tests against the Welsh, who had a disappointing Six Nations in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town during the anticipated Incoming Series.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has admitted they may struggle at altitude in Pretoria and Bloemfontein, but Nienaber argued they have an experienced squad and had enough time to prepare because their teams failed to qualify for the United Rugby Championship (URC) knockout stages.

“They are coming here with a squad that is experienced, has been there before and had a month to prepare. Their local teams did not reach the knockout stages of the URC,” said adding their biggest challenge is going to be finding solutions.