Junior Boks kick off U20 Six Nations Summer Series with win over England
The Junior Springboks kicked off their Six Nations U20 Summer Series campaign with a 30-22 victory over England U20 in their opening pool match on Friday night in Verona, Italy.
Playing against strong winds, the Junior Boks went into the halftime break with a slender 10-7 lead with their forward pack giving them a great platform to eventually outscore England by five tries to three.
England used their maul to great effect in a tightly contested opening period, however, the South Africans grew in confidence as the match progressed and in the end, they dominated the scrums and collisions to set up a well-deserved win against a powerful England side.
The Junior Boks started the game strongly when left-wing Suleiman Hartzenberg went over in the corner after a brilliant cross-kick from Mngomezulu.
But a few minutes later, they were down to 14 men when open side flank Siya Ningza was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.
England, playing with a stiff breeze behind them, kicked to the corner and used the maul for lock Ewan Richards to dot down.
The Junior Boks won the next penalty and from a scrum five metres out, No 8 Cameron Hanekom went over, only to see the try ruled out by the TMO.
SA ended the first half as they started, on a high note, when lively scrumhalf Nico Steyn went over for their second try after a sniping run from right-wing Donovan Don to put them 10-7 in front at the break.
With the wind in their backs in the second half, the Junior Boks built on their momentum, with Hanekom scoring his try following some lovely interplay to take the lead to 15-7.
The Junior Boks used their forwards to punch deep holes in the English defence, which led to their fourth try and Hartzenberg’s second as they took control at 22-10.
But England replied with a Emaka Ilione converted try to narrow the lead to 22-17, but they then conceded a penalty which Mngomezulu easily slotted over to extend the South Africans’ lead to eight points at 25-17.
Reserve hooker Tiaan Lange scored their fifth try to take the score out of reach at 30-17, with England scoring a consolation try at the end as the game finished 30-22 in favour of the Junior Boks.
Scorers
Junior Boks 30 (10)
Tries: Suleiman Hartzenberg (2), Nico Steyn, Cameron Hanekom, Tiaan Lange
Conversion: Sacha Mngomezulu
Penalty Goal: Mngomezulu
England 22 (7)
Tries: Ewan Richards, Imeka Ilione, Conor Oresanya
Conversions: Fin Smith (2)
Penalty Goal: Smith.
