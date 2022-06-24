Junior Boks kick off U20 Six Nations Summer Series with win over England

The Junior Springboks kicked off their Six Nations U20 Summer Series campaign with a 30-22 victory over England U20 in their opening pool match on Friday night in Verona, Italy.

Playing against strong winds, the Junior Boks went into the halftime break with a slender 10-7 lead with their forward pack giving them a great platform to eventually outscore England by five tries to three.

England used their maul to great effect in a tightly contested opening period, however, the South Africans grew in confidence as the match progressed and in the end, they dominated the scrums and collisions to set up a well-deserved win against a powerful England side.

The Junior Boks started the game strongly when left-wing Suleiman Hartzenberg went over in the corner after a brilliant cross-kick from Mngomezulu.