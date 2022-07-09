Ref won't seek limelight but Esterhuizen might
While the referee will try to avoid the spotlight and indeed the headlines, Esterhuizen will be hell-bent to make his mark, remarked stand-in Bok captain Handré Pollard.
“It is great to have Andre back,” Pollard beamed. “He has played some unreal rugby the last few years with Harlequins. He has been rewarded for that. I think he is very hungry as well because if you've been in this environment and you are left out only then you realise what an opportunity you've had.
“He is going to be really psyched up for this one. We will use him wisely,” said Pollard with a mischievous smile.
They may not have played together for four years but Pollard believes the much changed Springbok team for the second Test against Wales has shown cohesion on the training field over the last two weeks.
He however, does not expect an afternoon of smooth sailing.
Pollard expects Esterhuizen to burst back onto the scene
The two have not played together since that fateful afternoon at Twickenham in 2018
Image: Willem Loock/BackpagePix
The last time Handré Pollard and André Esterhuizen started a Test in tandem referee Angus Gardner had a rather profound effect on proceedings against England at Twickenham in 2018.
It wasn't so much what the Australian referee did as his inaction that raised the ire of South Africans who thought Owen Farrell's shoulder-first tackle on Esterhuizen worthy of a red card, or any card that late in the game would have sufficed.
The Englishman stayed on the field and SA lost the Test 12-11, having made much of the running that afternoon.
Here in Bloemfontein, Esterhuizen is back for the Boks when they play Wales on Saturday having not played for the national team since 2019 when he featured against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld. He missed out on Rugby World Cup selection but he is back in the starting team, while Gardner reprises his role back in charge of a Bok Test for the first time since that fateful afternoon at Twickenham.
“There is more cohesion but there will be disconnection because guys come from all over the world. We are prepared for that,” reassured Pollard. “We are going to make mistakes but we are going to have each other's back. We have to trust each other's skill sets.
“Me as a game driver must give the guys opportunities to express themselves within our plan.”
No backward step
Pollard who stressed his team will not take a step back had few concerns about the relative lack of experience in this week's Bok team.
“I shrug it off,” he said about the criticism of the selection. “I don't think much of it. There was more experience in the team that played last week but in terms of class and talent there really isn't a big difference this week.”
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick drove home the same message. “That is disrespecting the Bok team,” said Stick about the criticism of the line-up. “They earned their spots in the team. We are in a good space. We don't have a B team. We must have balance between youth and experience.”
While acknowledging the team's long term objective to build a squad for the RWC, Stick stressed the team's primary goal is to win. “We want to win first but we also want to transform the team and that we keep getting better. You can't trust form if you are not going to give other people opportunities. When you talk about transforming and developing your game you are also going to need different skill sets along the way.”
Pollard admitted the RWC is always in the back of the mind while the next Test is front. “There is no point looking that far ahead. We have many hurdles ahead of us. We are solely focused on winning the series,” said the player who will become the Springboks' 64th Test captain.
Naturally it is an opportunity to savour. “It is an honour and a privilege and a very proud moment for myself and my family. I'll try to lead the team as best I can.”
