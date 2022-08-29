×

South Africa

Murder suspect escapes from custody in Mpumalanga court

29 August 2022 - 16:20 By TimesLIVE
Police are looking for Karabo Chiloane, a murder suspect who escaped from the holding cells at Emakhazeni magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a male suspect who escaped from custody in the holding cells at Emakhazeni magistrate’s court last Thursday.

Karabo Chiloane, 29, is reported to have been attending court on August 25 after being initially arrested in connection with a murder which occurred at Machadodorp in November 2020.

Chiloane is also facing other charges including attempted murder, hijacking and business robbery.

“Police members who were on duty indicated that inmates were being transported from Middelburg prison to attend court at Emakhazeni magistrate’s court at about 9.30am.

“When other inmates were being accompanied to the holding cell by the court orderlies, it is alleged Chiloane somehow got inside a consultation room next to the holding cell without being noticed,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

At about 10.15am when the court orderlies went to fetch him so he could appear in court, it was realised he had escaped.

“A case of escape from lawful custody was immediately opened with an additional charge of aiding an inmate to escape. Police are probing circumstances surrounding how Chiloane managed to escape, while police are still in pursuit of him,” Mohlala said.

TimesLIVE

