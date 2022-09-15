“To have esteemed former players swapping roles to coach the team they served for so long is testimony to the great culture that was created over the years.
“We have seen what the Blitzboks are capable of — they have been one of the top three sides in the world consistently over the last decade or so. That did not happen by chance as their success was built over a long period at their base at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.
“Both coaches were part of the well-respected Blitzboks culture and are driven by that. They will certainly make sure the values of the system will continue to grow with the next generation of players.”
Ngcobo said his appointment was a huge opportunity.
“I cannot give enough gratitude for the confidence in me and our team to take up the baton.
“The Blitzboks are close to the heart of all involved and our jobs will be to protect and increase the values of the badge and the brand. The work starts immediately as we have a warm-up tournament next weekend, so there is no time to sit idly and ponder.”
Ngcobo said he will sit with the rest of the management to clarify roles and responsibilities.
“I am not planning to make any drastic changes — we know what works. The first challenge will be to look at the squad availability and start preparations for our first World Series tournament in Hong Kong early in November.”
Ncgobo appointed Blitzboks coach with Snyman as his assistant
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
SA Rugby have gone the two-pronged route in addressing the gap left by Neil Powell as head of the national Sevens team.
Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman, two former World Rugby Sevens Series winners, will provide the core of the newly-appointed Springbok Sevens management, taking the team into the 2022-23 season and beyond.
Powell vacated the hot seat last week at the conclusion of the Sevens World Cup, after a nine-year stint at the helm.
The 33-year-old Ngcobo, who heads the SA Rugby Sevens Academy and assisted Paul Delport with the Springbok Women’s Sevens at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens in recent months, will spearhead the coaching team.
Snyman, 35, who guided Germany to their first World Cup Sevens qualification, will become the assistant coach of the recent Commonwealth Games gold medallists and runners-up in the World Rugby Sevens Series.
Ngcobo and Snyman are vastly experienced Sevens operators. They were part of the squad that won consecutive World Series titles in 2017 and 2018, with Snyman captaining the Blitzboks in both seasons. They then retired from the game and moved into coaching immediately.
Ngcobo was promoted to head coach at the academy in 2021, while Snyman took up a coaching position at the SAS Sevens Academy, then assisted Uganda towards Commonwealth Games qualification before joining forces with Germany.
Their first task is the opening tournament of the 2022-23 World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong on the weekend of November 4 to 6.
“There will be growing pains as some experienced players also move on, but the core values of the squad and management will remain strong.”
SA Rugby’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, said Ngcobo’s elevation was important as it shows that the coaching pathways are sound.
