Fabulous Fiji power to Sevens World Cup victory in Cape Town

Adroit, nimble and long of stride Fiji surged to their third World Cup Sevens title when they crushed New Zealand in Cape Town Stadium on Sunday night.

They won the final 31-12 with a devastating display of power, speed and precision bringing down the curtain on a tournament played across three interminable days.

Fiji were electrifying in the first half running in four tries and they used astute game management to keep New Zealand at arm's length in the second.

Joseva Talakolo's attempt at a try-saving tackle was deemed to be high and he was yellow-carded early in the second half and though both teams later lost a player each to the bin Fiji kept possession for long enough to eke out a win.

They scored off the last move of the game to crown a superb performance.