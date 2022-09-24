“Ospreys have a handful of British and Irish Lions in their spine, Cardiff are a tough, tough team and Edinburgh will threaten you with speed of play and a massive attacking game as well.
Lions look for better game management against Ospreys
Being more clinical in game management will be crucial for the Lions if they want to bag a big haul of log points on their three-match United Rugby Championship tour, coach Ivan van Rooyen says.
After going down in their first match against the Bulls at Ellis Park, the Lions are facing a tough game on the road against the Ospreys on Saturday (8.35pm).
After the Ospreys game, the Lions face Cardiff and Edinburgh on a tour that will test their skill and endurance.
“The biggest lesson from our first trip overseas last season was that you are probably going to play against 10-plus internationals in European teams,” Van Rooyen said.
“Their game management and understanding are top notch.
“So you can’t afford to make errors as we did against the Bulls last week.
“We need to be a lot more clinical in terms of game management.
Van Rooyen said his team would have to adapt to playing on 4G synthetic pitches in Europe.
“The second and third games are against Cardiff and Edinburgh on the 4G pitches,” he said.
“I wouldn’t say that’s new, but it’s very different from Ellis Park.
“You play a little bit differently over there. We experienced it last season.
“The scrums are a little bit higher, the game tends to be a little bit quicker, the kicking game is a little bit different because it bounces differently there.
“We learnt some good lessons from Scarlets last year.
“That was the first Welsh team we played against.
Captain Kolisi and assistant coach Stick gives veteran Steyn the thumbs-up for clash against Argentina
“But I also think that playing Ospreys and Cardiff here, we got a lot of lessons out of those games.
“So we are excited to go to Wales for two weeks and then on to Scotland.”
Bulls coach Jake White said he was happy his team had started their season on a winning note against the Lions before Saturday’s home game against Edinburgh.
“The Bulls opening game would have been one of the Lions’ priorities, and I knew it was always going to be tough,” he said.
“It always is tough at the Lions and it is a difficult place to win.
“They play a style that suits them, and it’s a difficult side to break down and get rhythm in your attack.”
