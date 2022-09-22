De Jager will be pitted against the usually abrasive Tomás Lavanini and expects a competitive battle.
Bok lock De Jager says focus is on small details as they prepare for Pumas
The focus for the Springboks as they prepare to take on highly unpredictable Argentina in the last match of the Rugby Championship at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday is on the small details, according to imposing lock Lood de Jager.
The Boks go into this must-win match with their fate not entirely in their own hands as they rely heavily on Australia to either beat or keep up with New Zealand on the scoreboard as points difference could decide the title.
“I don’t think there is a rugby team that has ever played the perfect game. We certainly had a good first half against Argentina last weekend in Buenos Aires but there are always small details you can improve on,” De Jager said.
“We strive every week to get better at those small details, especially looking at the bigger picture, which is the Rugby World Cup next year in France. We want to be a more rounded team going into that tournament, so there is always stuff we try to improve on.”
De Jager said Los Pumas are dangerous at line-outs and scrums, an important part of their game.
“They have always had a good line-out because they have good jumpers and a good line-out coach. We expect that to be a big challenge for us.
“On the side of the scrum, obviously it is a big part of our game and a big way we want to put pressure on the opposition and build pressure throughout games. We have looked at what we picked last week and what we can improve on going forward this weekend and hopefully we can eliminate the mistakes on Saturday.”
De Jager said the Boks are well aware Argentina have every reason to be determined.
“They also have a chance to win the Rugby Championship if Australia beat New Zealand on Saturday morning. They are here with the mindset that they can make history and be the first Argentinian team to win it.”
Springboks' target is a bonus-point win, nothing less in Kings Park 'final'
