Captain Kolisi asks Boks to seize key moments in high-stakes clash against Argentina
The stakes are high and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has urged his men to capitalise on key moments in their keenly-anticipated Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at a sold-out Kings Park on Saturday.
Kolisi said they have prepared well during the week and will not be undermining the highly unpredictable Los Pumas in this match, dubbed “the final”.
Over the last while, Argentina have pulled off some magnificent results over notable sides Scotland New Zealand and Australia and Kolisi added they are expecting a physical battle.
“I don’t think a lot is going to change in their mindset. Their scrums went well last weekend and they would have worked hard on the mauls and maybe playing a bit more,” said Kolisi.
“They have a lot of energy, especially at home with their offload game. I think that is something they will look to do. They are probably sitting in their hotel saying for the first time in the history of the country they can win the Rugby Championship.
“In a different way, we are similar because we are no-nonsense countries and they have a coach (Michael Cheika) who understands the game very well and we have the same on our side.
“So, I think it is going to be a proper final no matter what happens between New Zealand and Australia. They will be up for it, they were up for it last week and they will be up for it this week.”
Kolisi emphasised the importance of his team handling key moments in the game.
“A game is all about moments and it is whether you take your moments or not. Last week, we had our moments in the first half and they had theirs in the middle of the second half which allowed them to get back in the game.
“In the World Cup, you have to try and win every game and we are trying to find that type of consistency during the normal season.”
Kolisi said Argentina have beaten top sides like Scotland, Australia and New Zealand because they have worked hard and are improving.
“It is not by luck that they have had these big wins that they have had this year, something has been happening. It’s all coming together for them and I think it is going to be a proper game on Saturday.”
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also spoke highly of the opposition.
“If we don’t pitch up, they will punish us, so we will definitely not underestimate them. There is a massive respect between the teams and there isn’t a better occasion to try to contest for the title in front of a packed Kings Park.”
