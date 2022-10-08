Leinster started the second half positively with Andrew Porter bursting over the line for their bonus point try that gave them an eight-point lead.
Then Abrahams scored a brilliant solo bonus point try as the Sharks went within one point of Leinster but Robbie Henshaw had other ideas as he registered their fifth try.
In the closing stages, Rob Russell, Jonny Sexton and John Mckee continued to be ruthless with three tries while Fassi earned a scant consolation before Rohan Janse van Rensburg was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.
Leinster (21) 54
Sharks (20) 34
Leinster — Tries: Jason Jenkins, Garry Ringrose (2), Andrew Porter, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Russell, Jonny Sexton, John Mckee, Conversions: Johnny Sexton (7)
Sharks — Tries: Aphelele Fassi (2), Werner Kok, Thaakir Abrahams (2), Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (2), Nevaldo Fleurs (1), Penalties: Boeta Chamberlain (1), Red Card: Rohan Janse van Rensburg
Leinster outplay Sharks in URC try fest in Dublin
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/Action Plus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix
The Sharks came spectacularly unstuck in their mission to end their European tour on a positive note in Dublin.
They were completely outplayed by this rampaging Leinster side, which thrashed them 54-34, during their action-packed United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Dublin that produced a whopping 13 tries.
Of the 13 touchdowns, Garry Ringrose, Thaakir Abrahams and Aphelele Fassi claimed braces and it is worth mentioning veteran kicker and Leinster captain Johnny Sexton ended his shift with an impressive 17 points.
Sharks coach Sean Everitt was not able to call on experienced Springbok campaigners like Ox Nche, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi whose workloads are being managed.
This was the Sharks’ first defeat of their URC campaign after opening victories over the Dragons and Zebre and Everitt will look to the comfort of Kings Park in Durban next weekend against the Glasgow Warriors to return to winning ways.
Leinster, who went to the top of the standings, went on the offensive immediately and their early burst resulted with Jason Jenkins crossing over from a short distance for the game’s opening try.
Jenkins’ try sparked the Sharks into action as they responded with Aphelele Fassi touching down to tie the match at 7-7.
After their try, the Sharks gained momentum and won a couple of penalties in Leinster’s half but instead of getting the points they went for attacking line-out mauls which yielded nothing.
After failed line-out mauls, the Sharks went for the poles with their next penalty and Chamberlain made no mistake.
Their lead did not last long as Leinster roared back into the lead when Garry Ringrose cut through the suspect Sharks defence for the second try.
The Sharks were not going away as they responded with two tries in quick succession from Werner Kok, who was set-up by Fassi out wide, and Thaakir Abrahams.
Unfortunately for the Sharks, Chamberlain was not on the mark with the two conversions that could have increased their lead.
This match developed into a ding-dong battle with the break approaching as Ringrose collected a cross-field kick before he crossed over for his second try of the evening.
Unlike Chamberlain, Sexton was on point with his conversion as Leinster retook the lead by a point
