Calm Sharks coach Sean Everitt revved up by Eben Etzebeth performance

“Like I said during the week, he has fitted in really well. He did his homework in the lineout and obviously did it thoroughly because he was outstanding in the lineouts in both attack and defence,” Everitt said, beaming.

“His all-round play had much to be admired. What a great start for him.

“He is one of the best players in the world, if not the best lock in the world. He certainly played like that tonight, and he deserved Man of the Match.”

Etzebeth was one of the starters who did the hard yards in the opening half, tired the Warriors players out and allowed the Sharks’ bench to come on and finish the game in favour of the hosts.

The Sharks led 13-7 at half-time. It was their visitors who crossed the whitewash first, but the Durbanites bounced back stronger.

“We are very happy. We knew it was going to be difficult in the first half, but we also knew we had a lot of power coming off the bench,” Everitt said.

“The guys in the first 40 minutes obviously did the hard yards for us, and the game opened quite well for us.