Lions lacking composure and consistency
Hosts offset some of their recent gains with homecoming defeat to Ulster
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
The Lions offset some of their recent gains abroad by coming up short at home against Ulster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
Their three-match winning run abroad created much optimism for the remainder of their campaign but they lacked the wherewithal and grit to deny an admittedly redoubtable Ulster at Ellis Park.
Their 39-37 defeat means the Lions are yet to win a game at home in the URC this season, which will be a source of huge frustration for coach Ivan van Rooyen.
Tactical naiveté and poor execution contributed richly to their defeat. There were times when they played too much in their own half and on other occasions they kicked away possession when Ulster looked vulnerable. To compound matters, when they kicked they did so poorly.
Though they played with enterprise and staged a spirited rearguard action to close an 18-point gap to just two, Van Rooyen bemoaned his team's lack of composure and consistency.
Conceding three tries either side of the break swung the match decisively in the street smart visitors' favour.
“Those 20 minutes summed up the frustration,” sighed Van Rooyen. “I think we showed great character to come back. One or two crucial errors. Marius [Louw] just missing the ball before the line, we felt we gave it away too easily.”
Few teams in the URC are endowed with better game management than Ulster, while their set pieces are almost always exemplary. Some of the Lions' woes in the latter department, however, are self-induced.
“You can only build pressure when you win the set piece. With the last line-out we still felt we had an opportunity. To miss that is obviously frustrating,” said the coach.
