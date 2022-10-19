“Our mission is to offer a high quality, locally produced wine to an extensive consumer market, and the production of this collection has represented a true labour of love over the past year.
“I am confident everyone will enjoy the product as much as I have enjoyed the journey of producing this collection of fine wines,” he said.
Mtawarira's partnership with SMCG Wines, a boutique wine export trader, has led to key collaborations with four unique vineyards from four different wine regions in the Western Cape: Benguela Cove, Arra Vineyards, Holden Manz and Cape Point Vineyards.
The co-founder of SMCG Group, Patrick McGee, said it was exciting to officially announce the launch of The Beast Wine Collection.
“A year-long process has culminated in this choice of four wines from the four estates that are an ode to Beast’s journey on the rugby pitch, ending with the achievement of a lifelong dream after winning the World Cup in Japan in 2019. The Beast Wine Collection will be a fast-growing brand that aims to celebrate the authentic flavours of the world-class vineyards and climate within South Africa.”
The full bouquet of products now available to purchase online in South Africa, and soon globally, at www.smcg.wine.
Bok legend ‘Beast’ Mtawarira launches wine label
Image: SUPPLIED
Former Springbok prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira used to be devastating in the scrums and is making similar business moves in the boardroom.
After retiring from rugby, Mtawarira swiftly moved into being a full-time businessman. He runs a security company, Umlindi, and sits on the Sharks board.
The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning star added another business to his portfolio after he officially launched his wine label.
In May this year, TimesLIVE reported he formed a partnership with prominent wine estates in the Western Cape to launch the Beast Wine Collection.
“I have been eagerly awaiting the moment when we could share details of the exciting launch of The Beast Wine Collection, which is very close to my heart,” Mtawarira said.
The Beast Wine Collection is now available at https://smcg.wine Follow this channel for more exciting content.
“Our mission is to offer a high quality, locally produced wine to an extensive consumer market, and the production of this collection has represented a true labour of love over the past year.
“I am confident everyone will enjoy the product as much as I have enjoyed the journey of producing this collection of fine wines,” he said.
Mtawarira's partnership with SMCG Wines, a boutique wine export trader, has led to key collaborations with four unique vineyards from four different wine regions in the Western Cape: Benguela Cove, Arra Vineyards, Holden Manz and Cape Point Vineyards.
The co-founder of SMCG Group, Patrick McGee, said it was exciting to officially announce the launch of The Beast Wine Collection.
“A year-long process has culminated in this choice of four wines from the four estates that are an ode to Beast’s journey on the rugby pitch, ending with the achievement of a lifelong dream after winning the World Cup in Japan in 2019. The Beast Wine Collection will be a fast-growing brand that aims to celebrate the authentic flavours of the world-class vineyards and climate within South Africa.”
The full bouquet of products now available to purchase online in South Africa, and soon globally, at www.smcg.wine.
MORE:
Fiji break Springbok Women’s hearts with last-gasp win in Auckland
Elton Jantjies excluded from Boks training camp before outgoing tour to the northern hemisphere
Elton Jantjies’ absence from the Boks deepens intrigue at No 10
Sharks return to winning ways
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos