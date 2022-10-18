Rugby

Elton Jantjies’ absence from the Boks deepens intrigue at No 10

Damian Willemse now Bok's first choice at flyhalf

18 October 2022 - 16:33
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse passes the ball during the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Sydney on September 3 2022.
Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The intrigue around the Springbok flyhalf position deepened with the news that Elton Jantjies will not be selected for the end-of-year tour next month to Europe and the UK.

Jantjies, who was sent home along with the team’s dietitian from the team’s tour of Argentina during the Rugby Championship last month, has not had any game time since then.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus explained it was Jantjies’ lack of game time, rather than what he may or may not have done, that precluded his selection.

“It was mutually agreed then that we allow him to go back and handle the personal issues that were reported on. We did not know what was true or not true. He hasn’t played.

“We haven’t seen him play and we would like to compare him with the other flyhalves. We couldn’t. He won’t be up for selection,” said Erasmus.

Elton Jantjies excluded from Boks training camp before outgoing tour to the northern hemisphere

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has called up 26 players, excluding Elton Jantjies, for a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch to start their ...
Sport
4 hours ago

With Handré Pollard ruled out of the tour through injury, the Boks will go on tour without the two flyhalves who have filled the No,10 jersey for the bulk of the last six years.

Outstanding

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed Damian Willemse will now be their first choice player in that position.

“He started the season third in line but he got his opportunities because of injuries. He was outstanding. He is our No.1 choice.”

The backup flyhalf position is likely to be taken by Johan Goosen.

He recently made his way back from injury but his presence at the Springbok alignment camps gives him the inside lane.

“It would be nice to take him on tour ... to see if he enjoys it. He will have to perform and play well. If fit, he will be able to do it for us,” said Nienaber.

Lions lacking composure and consistency

The Lions offset some of their recent gains abroad by coming up short at home against Ulster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

The Stormers’ Manie Libbok has, however, been the form flyhalf and though the Bok brains trust did not rule him out they appear to have an established pecking order.

“I coached him at the Junior Boks,” assistant coach Mzwandile Stick reminded. “He has the role of a leader and playing his best rugby at the moment.

“He kicks with both feet and I’ve been impressed with how he handled conditions (in the URC).”

Stick was keen to point out that Springbok management has no preconceived ideas about how the player will cope with the rigours of Test rugby. “There is no such thing that he won’t fit in our team,” countered Stick.

Hype

In fact, Erasmus brushed it aside as hype created elsewhere. “Maybe he wasn’t always the first-choice flyhalf at the franchises he played at previously. We don’t have influence where he plays.

“We never said he is too light or not playing the right game. Maybe he did not get the opportunities previously.

Stormers already preparing to find Kitshoff replacement among young guns

While the loss of veteran Springboks loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff would be massive for the Stormers, coach John Dobson is consoled by the exciting ...
Sport
2 days ago

“Perhaps what has happened to him is the opposite of what happened to Damian Willemse who played flyhalf then played 12 and 15 and developed a better understanding of what it is like to play 10,” Erasmus explained.

Stick added that Gianni Lombard was playing “good rugby” at the Lions, while teammate Jordan Hendrikse and the Stormers’ Sasha Mngomezulu also got honourable mention.

On the latter, Erasmus noted the young player was in the running to play for the SA A side that will play against Munster and Bristol Bears next month.

It has been reported that Mngomezulu is a target of England coach Eddie Jones.

“Sasha has a big chance to make the SA A team. We will never try to convince a player about anything. He must be proud to play for us. He must fight his way to the top if he wants to play for us.

“I’d be surprised if he doesn’t. I don’t care about what Eddie Jones says, it is Sasha’s decision.

Fiji break Springbok Women’s hearts with last-gasp win in Auckland

It was heartbreak for the Springbok Women as they lost 21-17 (14-7) in their second pool clash at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Calm Sharks coach Sean Everitt revved up by Eben Etzebeth performance

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is normally a cool customer, but on Saturday he could not hide his delight with Eben Etzebeth’s starring role on his debut.
Sport
1 day ago

‘I take full responsibility for my actions,’ says Jantjies as both he and Simjee deny hotel tryst

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has come out guns blazing to refute allegations he had an affair with team dietitian Zeenat Simjee, while at the ...
Sport
1 month ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Whether or not Jantjies’ idle hands became the devil’s tools, it’s time he kicked it

Allegations of impropriety aside, the flyhalf’s output of late has been poor
Sport
1 month ago
