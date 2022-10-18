Elton Jantjies’ absence from the Boks deepens intrigue at No 10

The intrigue around the Springbok flyhalf position deepened with the news that Elton Jantjies will not be selected for the end-of-year tour next month to Europe and the UK.

Jantjies, who was sent home along with the team’s dietitian from the team’s tour of Argentina during the Rugby Championship last month, has not had any game time since then.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus explained it was Jantjies’ lack of game time, rather than what he may or may not have done, that precluded his selection.

“It was mutually agreed then that we allow him to go back and handle the personal issues that were reported on. We did not know what was true or not true. He hasn’t played.

“We haven’t seen him play and we would like to compare him with the other flyhalves. We couldn’t. He won’t be up for selection,” said Erasmus.