Rugby

Sharks Currie Cup side likely to do duty in URC game against Connacht

05 January 2023 - 16:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo. File photo
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks’ squad depth is set to be under the microscope this weekend in Ireland as the Durban franchise are reported to have left most of their first choice players at home.

The Sharks face Irish side Connacht in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Galway on Saturday (7.15pm) and a Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux of France in Durban a week later.

The Sharks have done well in both competitions since director of rugby Neil Powell took over coaching duties.

They have won five games in a row — three in the URC and two in the Champions Cup — with their full strength team.

But their chances of a sixth successive win is at risk as the franchise is reported to have sent a “Currie Cup team” to face Connacht.

SuperSport reported the Sharks left their Springbok stars at home so they could prepare for next week’s Champions Cup fixture with Powell.

It has been reported that the Sharks' newly appointed Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo is in charge of the team in Ireland.

It was not clear if Powell would travel later to catch up with the team in Ireland.

While the Sharks have not released their travelling squad, TimesLIVE has learnt that some of the players who started almost all the past five matches did not travel to Ireland.

After the game against Bordeaux, the Sharks will play their last match of the Champions Cup pool stages against the Harlequins of England away.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs will leave Bloemfontein on Sunday for Wales where they will play their EPCR Challenge Cup round 3 match against Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday, January 13.

After that they meet Pau in Parma, Italy, on Sunday, January 22.

The Cheetahs host their home games at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma as one of the conditions of participation in the 2022-2023 Challenge Cup was for them to be based in Europe.

