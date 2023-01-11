Injury cloud appears to lift over Lions

The dark injury cloud under which the Lions arrived in Paris appear to be dissipating, which is perhaps on script for a team in desperate search of silver linings.
Three defeats in three matches have left them on the back foot, while the injuries to centre Henco van Wyk and flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse in their most recent match did little to lift their spirits.
Both are back on the training field and in contention for selection for Saturday's return clash against Stade Francais in Paris.
Assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher on Tuesday said he had good news as both players were able to report for duty at training.
The team doctor will make a final call on Van Wyk's availability while Hendrikse is running in a straight line, which is reassuring for anyone with a leg injury.
He added that Morgan Naude and Ruan Venter are also on the mend.
The Lions will need all hands on deck if they are going to trouble Stade Francais on home soil in the Challenge Cup match on Saturday. The Lions won their earlier contest at Ellis Park 30-12, but that was against a team that opted to rest their foremost talent.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Domestic focus
Stade Francais are focused on domestic honours and placed second behind Toulouse on the top 14 points table. They have won their past four matches in that competition and are just three points off the log leaders.
Loubscher knows they will be a much tougher nut to crack this time round. “They are a very different side when they play at home. They are second on the log, if I'm not mistaken.”
He said preparing for a match in which the opposition often adopt a Jekyll and Hyde approach in selection was challenging.
Tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye agreed. “We can't control what Stade Francais bring. This is a different competition in a way but our preparation stays the same.”
The team the Lions beat at Ellis Park will be vastly different on Saturday. While Stade Francais' Challenge Cup aspirations might be slightly muted, playing at home presents an opportunity to delight their fans.
Artificial surface
The Lions, who will be playing all their matches on this tour on artificial surfaces, will again have to brace for that challenge. “We had to change a few things,” admitted Ntlabakanye about the task that awaits them in the scrum. “You don't get the same grip you get on normal grass, so you have to adapt.”
Apart from finding their feet in the scrums, the Lions will have to sharpen their claws and develop a bite in attack. They have been sterile in attack of late and while they may point to creating opportunities, it is bringing rewarding conclusions that matters.
Loubscher stressed they are aware of the shortfalls. He pointed to their decision-making that could bring a turnaround.
