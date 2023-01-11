Rugby

Injury cloud appears to lift over Lions

They are hoping to have all hands on deck against Stade Francais

11 January 2023 - 09:25
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
The Sharks' Lukhanyo Am and Rohan Janse van Rensburg tackle Jordan Hendrikse of the Lions in a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park in Durban. The Lions are hoping Hendrikse will be fit to play against Stade Francais in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
The Sharks' Lukhanyo Am and Rohan Janse van Rensburg tackle Jordan Hendrikse of the Lions in a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park in Durban. The Lions are hoping Hendrikse will be fit to play against Stade Francais in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The dark injury cloud under which the Lions arrived in Paris appear to be dissipating, which is perhaps on script for a team in desperate search of silver linings.

Three defeats in three matches have left them on the back foot, while the injuries to centre Henco van Wyk and flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse in their most recent match did little to lift their spirits.

Both are back on the training field and in contention for selection for Saturday's return clash against Stade Francais in Paris.

Assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher on Tuesday said he had good news as both players were able to report for duty at training.

The team doctor will make a final call on Van Wyk's availability while Hendrikse is running in a straight line, which is reassuring for anyone with a leg injury.

He added that Morgan Naude and Ruan Venter are also on the mend.

The Lions will need all hands on deck if they are going to trouble Stade Francais on home soil in the Challenge Cup match on Saturday. The Lions won their earlier contest at Ellis Park 30-12, but that was against a team that opted to rest their foremost talent.

Stormers suffer late heartbreak at Scotstoun Stadium as Warriors score at the death

The Stormers witnessed their excellent United Rugby Championship winning run coming to an end as they went down 24-17 to the valiant Glasgow Warriors ...
Sport
2 days ago

Domestic focus

Stade Francais are focused on domestic honours and placed second behind Toulouse on the top 14 points table. They have won their past four matches in that competition and are just three points off the log leaders.

Loubscher knows they will be a much tougher nut to crack this time round. “They are a very different side when they play at home. They are second on the log, if I'm not mistaken.”

He said preparing for a match in which the opposition often adopt a Jekyll and Hyde approach in selection was challenging.

Tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye agreed. “We can't control what Stade Francais bring. This is a different competition in a way but our preparation stays the same.”

The team the Lions beat at Ellis Park will be vastly different on Saturday. While Stade Francais' Challenge Cup aspirations might be slightly muted, playing at home presents an opportunity to delight their fans.

Sharks' young guns fire vainly in second half

They were said to be on a hiding to nothing but the Sharks showed great resolve in the second half en route to a 24-12 defeat in their United Rugby ...
Sport
3 days ago

Artificial surface

The Lions, who will be playing all their matches on this tour on artificial surfaces, will again have to brace for that challenge. “We had to change a few things,” admitted Ntlabakanye about the task that awaits them in the scrum. “You don't get the same grip you get on normal grass, so you have to adapt.”

Apart from finding their feet in the scrums, the Lions will have to sharpen their claws and develop a bite in attack. They have been sterile in attack of late and while they may point to creating opportunities, it is bringing rewarding conclusions that matters.

Loubscher stressed they are aware of the shortfalls. He pointed to their decision-making that could bring a turnaround.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bulls confirm Jake White will take a break after emergency surgery

The Bulls have confirmed their director of rugby Jake White has undergone emergency surgery and will take a break from his franchise duties until the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks’ resolve a point worth taking

There were moments of squinting despair but the Sharks left Galway, despite a stiff breeze and driving rain, with heads held high.
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks show resolve but come up short

They were said to be on a hiding to nothing but the Sharks showed great resolve in the second half en route to a 24-12 defeat in their United Rugby ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  2. Proteas all-rounder retires from international games to focus on white ball ... Cricket
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations Soccer
  4. Sundowns' success is due to money, says Brandon Truter Soccer
  5. Shalulile comes back with a bang as Sundowns just keep on winning Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election