Rugby
Sharks show resolve but come up short
Their much changed team struggle for cohesion but stay in the fight against Connacht
08 January 2023 - 00:00
They were said to be on a hiding to nothing but the Sharks showed great resolve in the second half en route to a 24-12 defeat in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Connacht last night...
Rugby
Sharks show resolve but come up short
Their much changed team struggle for cohesion but stay in the fight against Connacht
They were said to be on a hiding to nothing but the Sharks showed great resolve in the second half en route to a 24-12 defeat in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Connacht last night...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos