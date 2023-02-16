Sharks fight to keep Aphelele Fassi amid Stormers’ strong interest

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said the franchise would love to keep Fassi in Durban, but their main focus at the moment is on their next URC game against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (3pm).

“We are obviously negotiating and would like to hang on to Fassi,” Powell said on Thursday.

“But again the focus is just this weekend as we want to be successful in that game.

“But we would obviously like to hang on to him if we can, and we will definitely have the discussions with him away from the game when we feel it’s appropriate to speak to him about it, without taking his focus from what we need from him this weekend.”

Fassi joined the Sharks in 2018 after he completed his matric at Dale College Boys' High School.

The Sharks will be looking for a victory in their next URC assignment, not just to return to winning ways but to solidify their play in the competition’s top eight.

The Sharks went down 46-19 to Stormers in their last outing in Durban.

The Lions will also be eager to bounce back from losing 43-24 against Connacht in their previous outing.

Sharks Team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Henco Venter, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Reniel Hugo, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Ben Tapuai.