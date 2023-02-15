“I think credit also has to go to the team. We played good rugby, bar last weekend [when they lost 46-19 at home to the Stormers].
I'm enjoying rugby again, says Sharks pivot Curwin Bosch, crediting the team
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
After a struggle with form that led to him being heavily criticised, Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch is back to his normal self and enjoying playing rugby again.
Bosch was among Sharks players who shouldered most of the blame for their below-par performance in the 2021-22 United Rugby Championship (URC).
The once highly rated pivot was visibly low on confidence. However, recently he has been on song again, helping the Sharks qualify for the Champions Cup last 16.
“I’ve been enjoying rugby again, I think that is the big factor as to why I am playing well,” Bosch said.
“I’m enjoying training and I’ve got a mentality of trying to learn and be a student of the game again.
He’s no Racing certainty, but Libbok may fit French fashionistas
“I think credit also has to go to the team. We played good rugby, bar last weekend [when they lost 46-19 at home to the Stormers].
“It also comes down to the guys around me. A lot of credit has to go back to them because that is one of the reasons I’m performing the way I have been.”
Bosch will hope his good run continues as the Durban franchise aim to bounce back against the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday (3pm).
“According to our standards, that performance was not good enough and we obviously had an in-depth understanding of what went wrong,” he said.
“I think on the day nothing really went our way, we made a lot of mistakes that we wouldn’t usually make.
“And against a good team like the Stormers, they are going to punish you for those mistakes, and that is exactly what they did. They took their opportunities and we couldn’t come back.
“One of the biggest factors in that game was that our discipline let us down. We conceded penalties at crucial stages. We were always on the back foot and we couldn’t get a bit of momentum because we conceded too many penalties.”
The Sharks are without their Springbok players until March 10.
