Cheetahs mauled in Toulon to exit the Champions Cup tournament
Image: Fred Porcu/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix
The Cheetahs were made to pay for their sins in the first half as Toulon knocked them out of the Challenge Cup with a 36-21 victory at a blustery Stade Felix Mayol on Saturday.
The Cheetahs created opportunities but failed to register points before the break.
Their more ruthless hosts however, did not have similar concerns and effectively won the match in that period.
The Cheetahs were typically full of running and no one embodied that more than winger Daniel Kasende.
Crucially however the visitors' finishing touches deserted them.
When the Cheetahs played with width they looked potent but often they lacked composure and attention to detail to make their incursions count.
Their poor ball protection at the ruck and at times in the maul too, allowed the home team a reprieve.
The Cheetahs made a spirited start with flank Oupa Mohoje setting the tone.
One of his surges left him just short as he knocked on.
A few minutes later the Cheetahs again squandered a position of promise when they failed to secure their line-out ball from five metres out.
All the initial momentum was lost in that moment, and perhaps too the match.
Their failure to score points when opportunity beckoned was magnified as Toulon set up camp in their half and duly registered points in the 12th minute.
A well-timed pass from Dan Biggar let in fullback Thomas Salles.
Teddy Baubigny made his way over for the hosts' second try but more pain came just before the break for the Cheetahs when the home team was awarded their third try.
Though the Cheetahs crucially scored the first try after the break through Marko Janse van Rensburg who had just come onto the field, they almost immediately handed the advantage back to the hosts.
When Facunda Isa scored in the 48th minute the task facing the Cheetahs appeared steeper than nearby Mount Faron.
That took on Everest proportions when Jiuta Wainiqolo scored in the 53rd minute.
However, Mohoje who was ably aided by the combative Jeandre Rudolph, Hencus van Wyk and Victor Sekekete kept toiling away.
The Cheetahs found reward in more tries for Cohen Jasper and Renier Bernardo but by then Toulon were on their way.
Scorers
Toulon (36) — Tries: Thomas Salles, Teddy Baubigny, Aymeric Luc, Facundu Isa, Jiuta Wainiqolo (2). Conversions: Salles (3).
Cheetahs (21) — Tries: Marko Janse van Rensburg, Cohen Jasper, Renier Bernardo. Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (3).
