Soccer

Iqraam Rayners the big winner at Stellenbosch FC awards

22 May 2024 - 11:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Iqraam Rayners at the Stellenbosch FC end-of-season awards ceremony.
Image: Stellenbosch FC

Iqraam Rayners was the big winner at the Stellenbosch FC end-of-season awards ceremony as he walked away with the Footballer of the Year, Fans' Player of the Season and Golden Boot awards. 

Other big winners on the night were Devin Titus and Jayden Adams, who walked away with the Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards respectively. 

Rayners, who has been called up to the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe, has been a key feature for Stellies this season. 

He has scored 16 goals after 38 matches in all competitions so far this season, and he is going to be instrumental for coach Steve Barker and the team in the Champions League or the Confederation Cup next season. 

Rayners also took home the Golden Boot award as the inaugural trophy for the Rama Fans' Player of the Season. 

Titus crowned a remarkable season by claiming the coveted Players’ Player of the Season gong, while fellow development graduate Adams emerged with the Young Player of the Season trophy. 

Sihle Nduli took home the Sportsman of the Year crown for his contributions on and off the pitch, while Stellies’ head of performance Ruan Rust was rewarded for his service by CEO Rob Benadie, who bestowed him the CEO’s award. 

Stellenbosch also celebrated their DStv Diski Challenge team for winning their league, with Mervin Boji taking home the Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals while vice-captain Simthandile Sishi was named Sportsman of the Season. 

Kyle Bailey was named the Footballer of the Year for his stellar season in the heart of midfield. 

All the winners:

  • Footballer of the Year: Iqraam Rayners 
  • Players’ Player of the Season: Devin Titus 
  • Sportsman of the Season: Sihle Nduli 
  • Young Player of the Season: Jayden Adams 
  • RAMA Fans Player of the Season: Iqraam Rayners 
  • Golden Boot: Iqraam Rayners 
  • CEO Award: Ruan Rust 
  • Reserve team Footballer of the Year: Kyle Bailey 
  • Reserve team Sportsman of the Season: Simthandile Sishi 
  • Reserve team Golden Boot: Mervin Boji 
  • Achievement Award: Deano van Rooyen (150 SFC appearances) 
  • Achievement Award: Jayden Adams (100 SFC appearances) 

 

