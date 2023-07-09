They will only arrive in Auckland late on Monday night.
Loftus Boks play their way in
There is no place for Marvin Orie, Evan Roos, Canan Moodie and Elton Jantjies
Image: Lefty Shivambu (Gallo Images)
Having witnessed his team deliver an emphatic 43-12 victory in their Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies at Loftus on Saturday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a group of 21 players to join their teammates in New Zealand.
With 14 players including injured captain Siya Kolisi having already started preparations in Auckland for next weekend's clash against the All Blacks, the Boks will have a group of 35 players on tour.
The group, however, does not include No.8 Evan Roos, lock Marvin Orie, wing Canan Moodie and flyhalf Elton Jantjies.
What that does for their Rugby World Cup prospects is not immediately clear but Orie explained players have to deliver and coaches have to select.
“That is the coach's responsibility and ultimately their decision. They make it clear to the players that we should always give their best,” he said.
“As a player, personally, I do what I can but at the end of the day it is not in the hands of the player. I try to do what I can in training and in matches.”
His debutant lock partner Jean Kleyn, however, cracked the nod for New Zealand as did several other Springboks who made a strong case for inclusion and perhaps enhanced their prospects of selection for the World Cup in the win over the Wallabies.
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick explained the group initially earmarked to join the Boks' advance party in New Zealand had to be altered based on performances at Loftus.
“Once again it goes back to giving opportunities. Some of the guys today booked their place to go to New Zealand,” Stick said.
Duane Vermeulen, who captained the Springboks against the Wallabies, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, centre André Esterhuizen and flyhalf Manie Libbok delivered compelling performances to book a seat to New Zealand.
Front-rankers Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi and backs Lukhanyo Am, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams will all make the flight across the Indian Ocean on Sunday afternoon.
