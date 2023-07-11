Rugby

All Blacks boost squad expecting 'hell of a contest' against Boks

11 July 2023 - 13:50 By Ian Ransom
Will Jordan is back in contention for the All Blacks against the Springboks.
Outside backs Will Jordan and Mark Telea have been cleared for selection for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship clash against South Africa on Saturday, though prop Fletcher Newell is out of action with a broken hand.

Jordan has recovered from a migraine and Telea from a knee strain ahead of the clash at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium (9.05am SA time), providing the side with deeper selection options, forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Tuesday.

Beauden Barrett played at fullback in the 41-12 demolition of Argentina while Emoni Narawa scored a try on debut in Mendoza last Saturday.

“They’ve both been playing some great Super Rugby,” Ryan said of Jordan and Telea.

“It’s their chance. They're selectable this week. What we saw in Argentina was other guys stood up right across the park.

“That’s exactly what we wanted — to build some selection depth and confidence for anyone who gets their opportunity.”

Newell broke his hand during a training mishap and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

Ryan added that veteran lock Sam Whitelock was “progressing well” from an Achilles injury that has kept him on the sidelines but would not go as far as to clear him to face the Springboks, who trounced Australia 43-12 in Pretoria.

The All Blacks forwards were dominant against the Pumas but Ryan said the pack was only “chipping away”.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do. We made some progress against a tough team in a tough place to play. We’ve got to get a lot better in our carry and clean.

“So, satisfied? Not really. We keep building. But we’re really proud of the step we made.”

In a sign of South Africa's impressive depth staff rested 12 of their squad from the Australia match, sending a slew of 2019 World Cup-winning players to New Zealand early to be fresh for the All Blacks.

Ryan said he expected a “hell of a contest” in Auckland.

“They’ll bring a bit of an edge with them,” he said of the Springboks.

“We’ve got to be right on. But we’re really happy taking our whole squad over [to Argentina] because we were able to put some things in place and train as a team.”

Reuters

