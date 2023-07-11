All Blacks boost squad expecting 'hell of a contest' against Boks

Outside backs Will Jordan and Mark Telea have been cleared for selection for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship clash against South Africa on Saturday, though prop Fletcher Newell is out of action with a broken hand.

Jordan has recovered from a migraine and Telea from a knee strain ahead of the clash at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium (9.05am SA time), providing the side with deeper selection options, forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Tuesday.

Beauden Barrett played at fullback in the 41-12 demolition of Argentina while Emoni Narawa scored a try on debut in Mendoza last Saturday.

“They’ve both been playing some great Super Rugby,” Ryan said of Jordan and Telea.

“It’s their chance. They're selectable this week. What we saw in Argentina was other guys stood up right across the park.

“That’s exactly what we wanted — to build some selection depth and confidence for anyone who gets their opportunity.”